Amitabh Bachchan, SRK to come together on screen after 17 years

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were last seen together in the 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna which was written and directed by Karan Johar.

Flix Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), who were last seen together sharing screen space in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, are all set to mark their return together on the screen after 17 years for a new project. Bachchan and SRK were last seen together in 2006 romantic film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, written and directed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Kirron Kher. It explored the themes of marital infidelity and dysfunctional relationships.

According to a source, “There is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will once again be sharing the screen together. Not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet, but there will soon be more updates and news coming out.” The duo had previously shared the screen in iconic movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Veer Zaara.

SRK was seen in a cameo role as Mohan Bhargav, a former NASA scientist, in the fantasy action adventure film Brahmastra: Part One Shiva. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, while Amitabh was seen in a pivotal role of Raghu, the guru of Brahmansh.

On the work front, Amitabh is currently hosting the 15th season of quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He next has Ganapath, The Umesh Chronicles, Kalki 2898 AD, and Butterfly in the pipeline.

SRK is gearing up for the release of his action thriller Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, while Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra will be seen in a special appearance. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3.