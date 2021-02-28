Amitabh Bachchan shares health update, hints about undergoing surgery

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans have wished him a speedy recovery.

Flix Health

"Medical condition… surgery… can't write (sic)," shared actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday, in a one-line, cryptic message on his personal blog. The 78-year-old actor gave an update to his fans and followers about a "medical condition" for which he needs to undergo a surgery. However, it is unclear if Amitabh Bachchan’s medical procedure is complete.

In a tweet on Saturday, the actor wrote another cryptic message, which read, “Something has grown more than it is needed, something that can be improved by cutting it off. This is life's tomorrow, only tomorrow it will be known how they lived.”

Fans and well-wishers wished the actor a speedy recovery, with some asking him to not take stress.

The veteran actor, who regularly keeps in touch with his followers whom he calls his 'extended family' via social media, was also one of the first Indian film personalities to be diagnosed with coronavirus last year. Amitabh Bachchan, along with Abhishek Bachchan, 45, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 47, had tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020. His granddaughter, Aaradhya (nine), too, had contracted the virus. They were admitted to a private hospital here for treatment and were discharged later.

The actor recently shared the details about the projects his family members — wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — were currently working on. Amitabh Bachchan had also said he would soon start shooting for filmmaker Vikas Bahl's next.

The screen icon was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, which had a digital premiere last year in the wake of the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

One of the busiest stars in the Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan was recently shooting for MayDay, directed by and starring Ajay Devgan.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in sports-drama Jhund, directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, which debuts in theatres on June 18. His other release for the year, Chehre, will open theatrically on April 30.