Amitabh Bachchan returns to set of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ after COVID-19 recovery

The actor posted a photo of the set, with the crew wearing blue PPE kits.

Flix Television

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has returned to work after joining the set of the upcoming season of the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati as shooting commences.

The veteran Bollywood actor shared a photo on Instagram, which shows the crew present at the shoot wearing blue PPE kits. Amitabh Bachchan captioned the picture, "It's back at work... in a sea of blue PPE... KBC 12... started 2000... today year 2020... 20 years! Amaze... that's a lifetime!".

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the Indian adaption of the famous American quiz show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire? The first season was shot in 2000 and is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan himself. The third season saw Shah Rukh Khan taking over due to Amitabh’s health concerns.

In a blog post, the actor wrote that it was “unimaginable that the years have passed” and that “the show has lasted.”

“[It’s] a sea of limited BLUE on set,” he wrote, referring to the PPE suits. “Precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show.. but what shall the World look like after this dread [COVID-19].”

However, he noted that the precautions had removed a sense of community that had once been on the sets. “There is a loss of camaraderie... No one speaks unless [it’s] work related ... [it’s] like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound,” he continued.

In his heartfelt expression on his blog, Bachchan Bol, he added that this was never expected. He also writes, "We muster up the fears and be on ... there [is] great consideration and care being extended .. all precautions carefully worked out and followed.”

While he adds that there were precautions in place earlier as well, he writes that “this time it’s severe… it’s personal.”

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan both tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11. Amitabh recovered from the coronavirus and returned home on August 2.