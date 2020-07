Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan stable, don’t need aggressive treatment: Hospital

Meanwhile, Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya who also tested positive are currently quarantining at home.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who were admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for coronavirus, are "clinically stable", hospital sources said on Monday.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital and all the people who came in their direct contact will undergo tests for the virus.

"They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not requiring aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy," a hospital insider told PTI.

"Their vitals and appetite are fine," the source added.

Assistant municipal commissioner, K West ward, Vishwas Mote confirmed that 26 staff members working at Bachchans' bungalows have tested negative for COVID-19.

"As per the laboratory report, all the staffers have tested negative to COVID-19," he said.

Another BMC official said that a total of 30 staffers have been quarantined, but only 26 of them were from a high risk contact group, while the remaining were from a low risk group.

On Sunday, Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for coronavirus. Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya's diagnosis on the microblogging site on Sunday, adding that they will be "self-quarantining at home".

The actor said he and his father will "remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise".

Taking to his blog on Sunday, Amitabh thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members.

"My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," the screen icon wrote.

With 1,263 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Sunday, Mumbai's case count has mounted to 92,720, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.