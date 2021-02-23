Amit Shah threatened Puducherry MLAs to quit, Congress alleges

news Politics

The Congress in Puducherry has alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah ‘threatened’ its party MLAs to resign or ‘face action’ by central investigating agencies. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy resigned on Monday after his Congress-led government collapsed just before facing a floor test in the Assembly.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, the in-charge for Congress affairs in Puducherry and former Karnataka MLA told the media that the BJP had ‘toppled’ the Congress government in the Union Territory at the near end of its term. Rao went on to say that the BJP was ‘hell-bent’ on ‘destabilising’ democratically elected governments led by opposition parties.

He added, “The BJP has been using unethical means and taking the help of investigating agencies to topple governments. They want to destabilise governments led by opposition parties by hook or crook. They do not allow elected governments to function.”

Rao also alleged that the rebellion within the Congress in Puducherry was ‘engineered’ by the leadership in New Delhi and BJP used investigating agencies like ED and CBI to intimidate and threaten the MLAs to quit their posts, knowing that the government would topple.

“Amit Shah personally called a few MLAs and threatened them. They were threatened that cases will be filed against them if they do not listen to the BJP. Some of the legislators quit their posts out of fear and the rest due to lust for power. The BJP will go to any extent to capture power,” said Rao.

The former Karnataka MLA also admitted that some members had quit the party because of grievances and said that Rahul Gandhi spoke to all the members of the Congress via video conferencing and efforts were being taken to retain them.

The Congress government in Puducherry lost the majority vote on the floor of the House on Monday after V Narayanasamy led party legislators staged a walkout and later he resigned as Chief Minister.

With the latest move, the Congress has lost its only government in the south. As the Assembly polls in the union territory are due in May, it remains to be seen if Lieutenant Governor recommends President's rule or invites NR Congress-led opposition alliance to form the government.

The opposition has 14 members in the 30-member Assembly whose effective strength is 28. It also enjoys the support of three nominated MLAs, all belonging to BJP.

Narayanasamy, whose government slipped into minority due to resignation of six MLAs of the ruling alliance during the last one month, said MLAs who resigned will not be able to face the people as people will call them opportunists. He later submitted his resignation to in-charge Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan.

With IANS inputs