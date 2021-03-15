Amit Shah skipped Jhargham rally over low turnout, alleges TMC: He blames chopper snag

Amit Shah addressed the rally, where he was supposed to kick off the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra, virtually.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was supposed to launch the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra on Monday from Jhargram in West Bengal, did not make it to the event. According to news agency ANI, Amit Shah said in a statement that he could not make it due to a snag in his helicopter. However, some reporters as well as TMC MP Derek O’ Brien blamed the Home Minister’s absence on the thin crowd in Jhargram.

“I was going to come here to campaign. Unfortunately, my helicopter was damaged and I couldn't come to see you. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and our in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya are also present with me,” said Amit Shah, addressing the Jhargram rally virtually.

However, some have said that the Union minister did not come to Jhargram as the rally, scheduled to begin at 11 am, did not have much of a turnout. Derek O’ Brian posted videos and photos from Jhargram showing a thin crowd and lots of empty chairs.

The public rally was meant to restart the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra, which is in honour of the contributions of freedom fighters against the British colonial rule. Its objective is to celebrate the contributions of these freedom fighters and to take their message to the people of Bengal, a BJP spokesperson had said.

On March 14, Shah held a roadshow in West Midnapore district in West Bengal. The road show, which commenced at the local BJP office, 'Premhari Bhavan', and concluded at Malancha petrol pump in the town, covered a distance of nearly one kilometre. Shah was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party state president Dilip Ghosh.