Amit Shahâ€™s rally in Bengaluru outskirts cancelled due to heavy rain

This is Amit Shah's first visit to the state after the poll schedule was announced on March 29.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's road show in Bengaluru on Friday, April 21, was cancelled owing to a downpour at Devanahalli on the outskirts of the city, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said. In a tweet, BJP Karnataka's official page said, "Shri AmitShah ji landed in Bengaluru & was headed to the Devanhalli Roadshow. However, heavy rains in that area had made the commencement of the road show impossible. In order to not cause inconvenience to the karyakartas assembled, the state leadership has decided to postpone the event."

In a tweet, Amit Shah said, â€œDue to heavy rain, could not be there among the people of Devanahalli. I bow to them for turning out in large numbers despite adverse weather. I will certainly visit Devanahalli soon for a campaign. Their enthusiasm shows that the BJP will win a massive victory in Karnataka."

Amit Shah landed in Bengaluru on Friday and is taking part in the India Today Conclave taking place at the Ritz Carlton hotel in the city on Saturday.

Amit Shah is expected to meet party functionaries in the state before flying back to New Delhi. The visit comes three weeks before the state assembly elections in Karnataka scheduled for May 10. This is Amit Shah's first visit to the state after the poll schedule was announced on March 29.