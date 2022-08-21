Amit Shah to meet actor Jr NTR for dinner during 'Mission South' Telangana outing

Home Minister Amit Shah is in Telangana to address a public rally in Munugode in Nalgonda district ahead of the bye-poll.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet Telugu actor Junior NTR on Sunday, August 21. Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing a public rally in Munugode located in Telanganaâ€™s Nalgonda district, which is to witness a bye-poll following the resignation of sitting Congress legislator K Rajagopal Reddy. Gujjula Premender Reddy, BJP Telangana State General Secretary confirmed that Junior NTR will be meeting with Amit Shah on Sunday evening.

"On the invitation of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah, popular film actor Shri Nandamuri Tarakara Rao (Jr. NTR) will have a courtesy meeting with them. This meeting will be held at Shamshabad Novatel Hotel," the BJP said in a statement.

Speaking to TNM, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said, "Amit Shah's meeting with Jr NTR is part of his outreach efforts. Besides the Munugode public meeting, there are several other important meetings planned during this visit. The scheduled meeting with Jr NTR is one among them. He will meet him at Novotel Shamshabad tonight for dinner."

"There are a lot of Andhraites settled in Telangana and this includes a lot of Kamma voters. Amit Shah meeting junior NTR will send across a loud message to all those settled in Telangana. The meeting is part of an outreach effort," added Subhash.

The BJP has also said that Rajagopal Reddy would be joining the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah at the meeting called â€˜Munugodu Samara Bheri. "The BJP has taken a "sankalp'' (resolution) that it would stand by the betrayed people of Telangana who have been seething against the TRS government and its eight years of misrule. The BJP has taken the sankalp to expose the family and its misrule," Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary who is the incharge of Telangana, had in a press release.

