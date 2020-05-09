Amit Shah dispels rumours about his ill health, says he is ‘totally healthy’

Amit Shah released a statement on social media clarifying that he was fine, and keeping busy with work.

news Statement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he is "totally healthy" and not suffering from any disease. He posted his statement on social media, after many people have been asking in the past few days why there has been no word from the Home Minister while the country is in the midst of a pandemic.

In a statement, Shah said rumours about his health conditions have been spread through social media. “For many days now, some people have been spreading rumours about my health. Many went as far as to imply I am deceased.”

Saying that he has been keeping busy till late hours due to his work as a home minister of a country in the midst of a pandemic, Shah said he had not been paying attention to the rumours. “When I was made aware of this, I thought to let people enjoy their imagination, which is why I didn’t correct them.”

However, after his well-wishers and party workers expressed concern in the last two days, Shah decided to clarify that he was well. "I am totally healthy and I am not suffering from any disease," his statement said.

“According to Hindu beliefs, these rumours strengthen one’s good health. I hope people will stop talking about these inconsequential things and let me do my job, and do their own jobs,” Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister then thanked his party workers and well-wishers for their concern and enquiring about his wellbeing.

“I do not have any ill will against the people who spread the rumours. I thank them as well,” Shah said, concluding his statement.

India has over 59,600 persons affected by COVID-19, and has reported over 1,900 deaths.

With PTI inputs