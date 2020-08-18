Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS hospital for post-COVID care

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, 55, who had recently recovered from COVID-19 was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) facility, Delhi, in the wee hours of Tuesday.

An AIIMS release said that Shah was complaining of fatigue and body ache for the last 3-4 days and has tested negative for COVID-19 again after he was discharged following recovery from the infection.

“He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from the hospital,” the release added.

He is being treated for chest infection at the old private ward under the observation of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, reports said. However, there was no official confirmation for the same.

It was earlier widely reported that Shah, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on August 2, has tested negative on Friday. At that time, even though he was asymptomatic, Shah was admitted at Medanta Hospital in the National Capital Region.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said, “Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank god and express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by sending their wishes. I will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.”

He had also thanked all the medical and other supporting staff at the hospital who treated him and helped him to fight the infection.

Among other high profile political figures, former President and FInance Minister Pranab Mukherjee is currently being treated for coronavirus and a crucial brain ailment. He is currently in a critical condition.