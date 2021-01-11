Amidst accusations of temples under threat, AP govt to promote 'significance of cows'

A circular has been issued ordering all temples in the state to hold ‘gopuja’ (cow worship) on the occasion of the Kanuma festival on January 15.

Amidst accusations of Hindu temples being under threat under the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to conduct competitions for students aimed at promoting the significance of cows and its products on the occasion of the Kanuma festival on January 15. A circular has been issued ordering all temples in the state to hold ‘gopuja’ (cow worship) on the occasion of the Kanuma festival on January 15.

The endowments commissioner’s office in a circular on January 8 said that cows are a manifestation of god and worshipping cows can help tackle all the evils faced by humans and promote well-being, it said.

“On the occasion of Kanuma festival on January 15, a day when animals (cattle) are worshipped (during the harvest festival of Sankranthi), all temples and goshalas in the state must hold a gopuja (cow worship) as per traditions. Devotees must be informed of the significance of gomaata and products manufactured from cows (goarkam or distilled cow urine; cow products used in organic farming, etc.) through posters and banners. Wherever possible, for this purpose, competitions are to be held for students. All temple officers are to follow these instructions,” the circular reads.

The campaign to protect Hindu temples under attack intensified following the desecration of a Lord Rama idol in Ramatheertham, Vizianagaram district. The Opposition parties – TDP, BJP and JSP – have accused the ruling YSRCP government of being ‘anti-Hindu’, following a series of attacks on Hindu places of worship and deities.

Alleging that Chief Minister Jagan has been inefficient in thwarting the attacks on Hindu deities, leader of Opposition and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu demanded his resignation.

Meanwhile, the police department has constituted a 16-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by GVG Ashok Kumar, Additional Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, to probe the attacks on temples in the state. The State Forensic Science Laboratory, Crime Investigation Department and other wings will aid the SIT in its investigation.