Ambulance crashes into toll booth in Karnataka, CCTV captures horrific accident

The CCTV visuals show that the ambulance flipped and three people were flung out of the vehicle due to the impact of the crash.

news Accident

At least four people were grievously injured after an ambulance crashed into a toll booth in Karnatakaâ€™s Udupi district. The accident took place on Wednesday, July 20, around 4 pm, and was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the booth. CCTV shows that the impact of the crash was such that the occupants of the ambulance â€” two nurses and another man â€” were flung out of the vehicle onto the road, while the vehicle itself flips over in the air before crashing to a halt.

The ambulance was transporting patients from Sridevi hospital and was travelling from Byndoor to Bhatkal. CCTV visuals show that it is raining as the ambulance approaches the Byndoor-Shiroor toll gate. The toll booth employees are seen hurrying to remove the orange traffic barricades to let the ambulance pass through the booth without delay. The automatic barrier gate is also lifted.

However, just as a toll booth employee rushes to remove one barricade left in the ambulanceâ€™s path, the ambulance zooms into the frame, and it suddenly turns and skids, toppling over, and then ramming into the booth. The visuals show that the ambulance flipped and the doors of the ambulance opened due to the impact. Two nurses and another man are flung out of the ambulance as it crashes into the booth. The toll booth employee who was on the road was also run over by the speeding ambulance.

CCTV visuals indicate that the driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle after suddenly applying brakes to avoid the toll booth employee on the road. However, since the road was wet due to the rain, and the ambulance was travelling at a high speed, the ambulance skidded. Four people are reported to have been seriously injured in the incident. More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: CCTV visuals may be disturbing for some