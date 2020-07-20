Ambedkar statue in Telangana defiled, Dalit groups protest

The incident reportedly took place in Thimmakpally village in Kamarredy district on Sunday evening.

Unidentified miscreants in Telangana's Kamareddy district have defiled a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in broad daylight on Sunday. According to local Dalit activists, miscreants smeared mud on the Ambdekar statue in Thimmakpally village.

Dalit organistations and youths have staged a protest in the village demanding immediate arrest of the 'miscreants' who are responsible for the incident. On Sunday, a complaint was lodged with the local police seeking action against them.

According to the police the incident is believed to have taken place around 4.30-5.pm when there were less people out in the street.

Gummadi Raju, a resident and activist of Dalit Shakti Programme (DSP) has lodged a compliant with Kamareddy rural police seeking action and a probe into the matter.

Speaking to TNM, Gummadi Raju said, "The miscreants have done this as there is no one at that time of the day, everyone goes to the field for work. This act is not just disrespectful to our communities but also to our Constitution."

He added, "We want the miscreants to be arrested and punished. Police have rushed here and are investigating."

Unidentified miscreants have desecrated Dr #BRAmbedkar statue with mud in Thimmakkapally village of Kamareddy. Police registered a case under SC,ST PoA Act, case is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/utMsx1GB4F — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) July 20, 2020

The police have deployed personnel to prevent any untoward incidents in the village.

The statue is at the entrance of the village. Sources said people who reside in the vicinity are being questioned. Organisations such as Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangam (AYS), Dalit Shakti Programme (DSP) and other organisations have staged protest on Monday. Local police have assured that they will arrest the miscreants as soon as possible.

Dalit Shakti Programme (DSP) district convener Shambugala Laxman told TNM that they will give representation to the Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) on the issue, to see to it that no such incidents will take place again.

He said, "This intolerance and hate against Dr BR Ambedkar must end.”

When TNM reached out to Kamareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Laxminarayana, he said that a case has been registered in relation to the incident.

The DySP said, "The incident is said to have happened during the daytime when there was a possible movement of people. Whoever has done it, it is an offence. We have registered a case under SC,ST Prevention of Atrocities Act (SC,ST PoA Act)."

Laxminarayana added, "Miscreants were not yet identified, the case is under investigation."

According to SC,ST PoA Act, 'defiling' or damaging or destroying any object known to be held sacred or high esteem by members of the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes amounts to crime.