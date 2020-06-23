Amazon Web Services ties up with SpringPeople to close cloud computing skill gaps

As an Amazon Training partner, SpringPeople will offer certified cloud training to its clients including Infosys, Wipro, TCS, IBM, HP, CISCO and many more.

To address the need for skilled cloud professionals, SpringPeople, an enterprise IT training company, has joined hands with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver their Training courses through its various role-based IT certification programs. AWS Training courses, delivered by SpringPeople, will give professionals the opportunity to learn best practices in cloud computing and receive live feedback from an expert instructor. Training will prepare learners to take AWS Certification exams, which validate their technical skills and expertise with an industry-recognised certification.

The cloud skills shortage that the industry is striving to solve is referenced in studies and surveys. As per a recent survey by OpsRamp, 90% of IT managers reported a lack of cloud skills. This is also supported through the findings of multiple job portals which advertise over 14,000 jobs in the cloud domain each month. Yet another study by the London School of Economics found that the dearth of skilled cloud professionals has the potential to cost enterprises over USD 250 million per year.

Elaborating on this, Ravi Kaklasaria, Founder & CEO, SpringPeople, said, “Today we see an increase in the number of organizations that are migrating to the cloud. This has caused a parallel increase in the demand for candidates fluent in cloud technologies. Unfortunately, the majority of organizations do not have a cloud-savvy workforce to address their needs. We hope to address this by working with AWS and thus, enabling our clients to take advantage of the innovations that are made possible by cloud computing.”

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis.