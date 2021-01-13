Amazon Prime Video launches mobile-only plan in India starting at Rs 89

Prime Video is partnering with Airtel for the first roll-out where all Airtel customers on bundled prepaid packs can avail a 30-day free trial.

Atom

Amazon has introduced Prime Video Mobile Edition, a mobile-only plan in India, the first such offering from the OTT player. As part of the initial roll out, Amazon is partnering with Bharti Airtel to launch this plan. Amazon said in a statement, that India is the first country to get this offering. The mobile-only plan is being launched at an introductory price of Rs 89 and will be a single-user mobile-only plan. The plan also gives users unlimited access to Prime Video’s entire entertainment content library in standard definition (SD).

All Airtel customers will be able to avail a 30-day free trial by signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number. After the 30 day-free trial, users can continue to use Prime Video Mobile Edition through prepaid recharges starting at an introductory offer of Rs 89 for 28-days of Prime Video Mobile Edition along with 6GB data or choose a Rs 299 pack of 28-day validity that includes Prime Video Mobile Edition along with unlimited calls, data access of 1.5 GB per day.

Along with these, Amazon has other offers that provide other features of Prime Video such as multi user access and content streaming at high resolution such HD, FHD and UHD.

Amazon’s mobile-only plan aims to provide Indian users access to a huge range of content at an affordable price. At the same time it allows Amazon to tap a large number of potential customers who depend on smartphones for their internet usage.

In July 2019, its rival Netflix launched a mobile plan for India at Rs 199 per month, which also offers content in SD on one smartphone or tablet at a time.

“India is one of our fastest growing territories in the world with very high engagement rates. Buoyed by this response, we want to double-down by offering our much-loved entertainment content to an even larger base of Indian customers. Given high mobile broadband penetration in the country, the mobile phone has become one of the most widely used streaming devices. With the launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our Exclusive and Original content,” Jay Marine, Vice President, Amazon Prime Video Worldwide, said in a statement.