Amazon Prime Video announces season 3 of Comicstaan

Hosted by Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila, ‘Comicstaan Season 3’ will be judged by popular stand up comedians like Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian.

The third season of popular stand up comedy reality show Comicstaan was announced on July 7. The show will have eight contestants who will be guided by seven mentors across varied genres of comedy. Produced by Only Much Louder (OML) and hosted by stand up comedian Abish Mathew and social media influencer Kusha Kapila, Comicstaan Season 3 will have Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian as the judges. The contestants will be mentored by comedians Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik and Anu Menon. With eight contestants, seven mentors, four judges and two hosts, the eight-episode original series will stream on Prime Video from July 15.

Speaking about the premiere, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals of the streaming platform, said in a statement, “The first two seasons of Comicstaan received tremendous adulation and love from the audiences. The show became a launch-pad for not just the winners but a host of fresh and emerging voices in comedy in India. In fact, it made stand-up comedy aspirational! We are excited to bring back this much-loved franchise, in a new, re-imagined avatar, to our audiences. The new season promises to take audiences on a hilarious ride as we find and nurture the next generation of stand-up comedians.”

Meanwhile, Rachita Arya, the senior vice president for OTT content at Only Much Louder (OML) stated, “The overwhelming response for Seasons 1 and 2 motivated us to go a mile further with the upcoming season of Comicstaan. In Season 3, we are bringing an exciting brigade of new stand-up comedians, two hosts, along with four judges and seven mentors, who will guide the contestants on different styles of comedy in each episode. We are confident that just like the previous seasons, audiences across the globe will laugh their hearts out on this occasion too. Looking forward to the global premiere on July 15.”

Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, a Tamil version of the hugely successful unscripted comedy franchise Comicstaan was released in 2020.

