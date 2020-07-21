Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale to be held on August 6-7

Prime Day has been postponed globally.

Atom Sale

E-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday announced that its annual shopping festival Prime Day will start in India on August 6 and will run for 48 hours, offering members two full days to make use of the exclusive deals.

Last year, the sales holiday was conducted in mid-July, but the pandemic this year has disrupted its schedule as the company said that the roll out of the global event for other participating markets will take place even later.

Prime is enjoyed by more than 150 million paid Prime members in 19 countries including India, Amazon said.

The festival will make over 300 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, Prestige and Intel, among others, available In India first to Prime members, said the ecommerce giant, adding that shoppers will be able to enjoy 10 per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards and EMI transactions.

"Prime Day is back again this year offering a unique opportunity for our members, to discover joy with a two-day event (Aug 6,7) filled with best of deals, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety of their homes," Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Manager, Amazon India, said in a statement.

"We are super excited that members can start discovering joy early ahead of Prime Day and earn cashbacks every time they shop from tens of thousands of small businesses including local stores, karigars, and saheli entrepreneurs, while supporting their business in these challenging times".

Amazon said the event will allow thousands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to offer unique selection to Prime members.

During the lead-up to Prime Day, members can shop from millions of products offered by SMBs to get 20% cashback up to Rs 200 on their Prime Day purchases.

According to a report in TechCrunch on Tuesday, this will be the first time that Prime Day will not run on the same day globally.

The Prime Day dates for other participating markets are still not known.

Amazon said Prime Day in India will offer lucrative deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty and more.