Amazon Prime customers can get all purchases delivered on one day

Amazon India said that this provision aims to make it easier to get purchases grouped and delivered together, resulting in fewer trips to the customer’s location and reducing carbon emissions.

Atom E-Commerce

Amazon India on Tuesday, June 29 announced an ‘Amazon Day Delivery’ feature, which would allow all those who have an Amazon Prime subscription to pick one day to get all their weekly purchases delivered together. This option will give users “a more predictable and convenient delivery benefit, giving Prime members the option of choosing a weekly delivery day for the items they purchase throughout the week. Customers can conveniently choose between Prime’s fast, free shipping or Amazon Day Delivery during check out,” a media release said.

The aim behind this, Amazon India said, is to make it easier to get purchases delivered together instead of having a delivery executive make multiple trips for multiple orders, thus reducing carbon emissions. “The delivery option is one among Amazon’s many sustainability initiatives to help achieve Shipment Zero, the company’s global vision to make all Amazon shipments net-zero carbon, with 50% of all shipments net-zero by 2030,” Amazon India said.

“This service is an addition to the unlimited fast, free delivery benefits Prime members already enjoy. The Amazon Day Delivery beta saw adoption by over a million Prime members in India and helped save thousands of boxes in shipping. We hope Prime members nationally love the program, and contribute to the “Shipment Zero” vision of making deliveries carbon neutral,” said Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime & Delivery Experience, Amazon India.

A Bengaluru-based customer Amazon India spoke to, Niti, said that the Amazon Day delivery option made it easier for her as she did not have to track multiple orders. “Tracking when these items are arriving and taking multiple deliveries sometimes is a challenge as I’m in and out of the house,” she said.

Prime members can avail this option while checking out and selecting a day that works for them. This day can also be changed to another one. “Customers can then order throughout the week and get their items delivered for free on their chosen day of the week,” Amazon India said.