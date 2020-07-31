Amazon posts biggest profit in history of $5.2 bn as pandemic boosts online shopping

Jeff Bezos said Amazon has created over 175,000 new jobs since March and is in the process of bringing 125,000 of these employees into regular, full-time positions.

Riding on surging online sales during the pandemic as people stayed home, Amazon reported solid second quarter results, registering a 40% increase in net sales to $88.9 billion, compared with $63.4 billion in the same period last year. Net profit increased to $5.2 billion in the second quarter, compared with net profit of $2.6 billion in second quarter 2019, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Amazon shares rose 5% in the after-hours trade. "This was another highly unusual quarter, and I couldn't be more proud of and grateful to our employees around the globe," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.

"As expected, we spent over $4 billion on incremental COVID-19-related costs in the quarter to help keep employees safe and deliver products to customers in this time of high demand," he added.

"Third-party sales again grew faster this quarter than Amazon's first-party sales. Even in this unpredictable time, we injected significant money into the economy this quarter, investing over $9 billion in capital projects, including fulfillment, transportation, and AWS," Bezos informed.

The cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported revenues of $10.81 billion for the quarter, up 29% year over year,

"Customers are using AWS to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on families, communities, and businesses," said the company.

For its third quarter, Amazon said it expects net sales to be between $87 billion and $93 billion, or to grow between 24% and 33% compared with third quarter 2019.

"Operating income is expected to be between $2.0 billion and $5.0 billion, compared with $3.2 billion in third quarter 2019. This guidance assumes more than $2.0 billion of costs related to COVID-19," said the company.