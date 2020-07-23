Amazon to open 10 new fulfillment centres across India

With this expansion, Amazon.in will have more than 60 FCs in 15 states, with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet.

Atom E-Commerce

Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its fulfillment network in India, with 10 new fulfillment centers (FC) and expansion of seven existing buildings. With this expansion, Amazon.in will have more than 60 FCs in 15 states, with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet. The new FCs include the specialised network of FCs for large appliances and furniture category and Receive Centers. Amazon India’s fulfilment network will be spread across a floor area of more than 8 million square feet – more than the land size of 100 football fields, housing millions of items.

“The increase in storage capacity is in line with our long-term commitment to invest in India and we are delighted to help Indian customers get everything they need, while keeping our customers and our workforce safe. With the expanded network of more than 60 fulfilment centers, we look forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay. Our investment in infrastructure and technology is to provide sellers with closer access to Amazon’s fulfillment offerings, customers with faster delivery on a wider selection of products and help ancillary businesses such as packaging, transportation and logistics.” said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon India.

These new FCs will be set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad. This expansion is designed to deliver a smarter, faster and more consistent experience for its customers and sellers across the country. All new fulfillment centers will be operational before the festive season, enabling customers to stay safe at home and have what they need delivered at their door step.

“In these challenging times and in post COVID-19 era, E-commerce will be a key driver of India’s growth and job creation. Physical procurement will give way to digital transactions. India is still at the beginning of its E-commerce revolution. As this segment grows and expands, Amazon should provide safe access to products for the people of India, work closely with our Kirana stores so that they also benefit from the expansion of market and support industries such as packaging, trucking and construction. All these will have a significant multiplier impact on India’s economy. I am happy to see the continued investment Amazon is making to infrastructure in India on a regular basis. I am also glad that it is providing market access to our MSMEs, craftsmen and artisans,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog.