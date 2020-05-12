Amazon launches 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' in India to help businesses with easy access

The initiative is designed to help institutional buyers like nursing homes, hospitals, etc. purchase COVID-19 related items in bulk with GST invoices.

Amazon Business on Monday introduced its "COVID-19 Supplies Store" to provide easy access for businesses to buy COVID related supplies on the e-commerce platform in the country.

The initiative is designed to help institutional buyers like nursing homes, hospitals, healthcare NGOs, government agencies and other businesses purchase COVID-19 related items in bulk with GST invoices.

The store has been specifically curated to provide instant access to critical medical supplies and safety products, said Amazon Business, a business friendly marketplace on Amazon.in.

The store has a wide selection of items like N95 masks, surgical masks, sanitisers, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, gloves, shoe Covers, PPE suits, facial shields and infrared thermometers, among others, it said.

"The â€˜COVID-19 Supplies Store' is our effort towards providing institutional buyers with a one-stop shop for all their needs around safety and sanitisation products," Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Category Management, Amazon India, said in a statement.

"The store seeks to serve bulk buying needs of healthcare professionals and organisations as the nation continues to fight the virus. In these unprecedented times, Amazon remains committed to serve the nation by providing instant access and delivering products safely to customers across the country," Tiwary mentioned.

Institutional buyers can get competitive quotes from multiple suppliers, coupled with safe delivery, Amazon Business said, adding that these business purchases also come with the benefit of bulk pricing and GST invoices to ensure compliance and claim input tax credit.