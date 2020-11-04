Amazon India launches all-women customer service program in Bengaluru

As part of its program which will enable women to work from home, Amazon has hired 60 women so far in Bengaluru.

Atom E-commerce

Building on its diversity, equity and inclusivity efforts, Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of its first all-women Virtual Customer Service (VCS) site in Bengaluru. This is a virtual customer service program which will enable women to work from home and as a part of this, 60 women have been hired so far in Bengaluru.

VCS was introduced in 2017 to address customer requests remotely long before working from home was the new normal, and is an extension of Amazon’s Customer Service (CS) network. Through this all-women VCS site, the company has extended flexible career opportunities for women across the city, empowering them to pursue their careers from their homes.

This development takes forward the company’s commitment to create relevant opportunities to bring more women into the workforce. This site will enable Amazon India to reach out to a wider talent pool of women who prefer to work from home, as it seeks to bring greater diversity across its teams. This could include women who are resuming their career after a break, or women who require flexibility in their work schedule to attend to personal commitments during the day.

Leveraging its technology and innovation infrastructure, the Amazon India VCS programme is a work-from-home model that offers opportunities to those looking for flexible options, empowering them to achieve their full potential. “The versatility of this work model has benefited many women across the country, who are looking to resume their careers and are now able to balance their personal and professional responsibilities with ease,” the company said in a statement.

“It is very encouraging to see how Amazon values women and offers us the opportunities to achieve our dreams. This model enabled me to go back to work after nearly 9 years while giving me command over my schedule. This is a boon for working mothers like myself since I don’t have to compromise on my commitments. I hope more women in India use this opportunity to use their potential and do more,” said Priya Merlin, an Amazon VCS associate from Bengaluru.

Focused on strengthening its culture of inclusion, Amazon India said it will use learnings from this site to further shape practices and cultivate a more diverse work environment across its CS teams and other businesses.

The launch of this site is an addition to a series of steps taken by Amazon India to strengthen its diversity, equity and inclusion agenda across businesses, including its operations network. Most recently, the company announced the launch of its second all-women delivery station in India that is managed and operated by women.

Swati Rustagi, Director of Human Resources, Operations, Amazon India said, “At Amazon, we are constantly exploring ways to tap into additional talent pockets and truly foster a diverse workplace. We believe that flexible work options like our Virtual Customer Service program open new avenues for women who wish to pursue careers, despite personal commitments. Today, we have opened our first all-women Virtual Customer Service Site in Bengaluru, a representation of our pledge to support women looking to build a fulfilling career with Amazon.”