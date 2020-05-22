Amazon India to create nearly 50,000 seasonal jobs in fulfilment centres and delivery

Amazon said that this will be a variety of roles across its fulfilment centres and delivery network including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex.

At a time when several companies are handing out pink slips to employees, Amazon India has announced that it has opened close to 50,000 seasonal roles to meet the surge in demand. The company said in a statement that this will be a variety of roles across its fulfilment centres and delivery network including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex.

The associates will join other associates across Amazon India’s fulfilment and delivery network and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers’ orders more efficiently.

“One thing we’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is how important a role Amazon and e-commerce can play for our customers as much as for small businesses and the economy. To enable this, we are creating work opportunities for close to 50,000 seasonal associates across our fulfilment and delivery network. This will also keep as many people as possible working during this pandemic while providing a safe work environment for them,” Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon said in a statement.

While hiring more employees, Amazon says that it will ensure health and safety of its associates, partners, employees, and customers, and has implemented a number of measures towards their well-being. The company has made close to 100 significant process changes in its operations, which include mandatory face covering, daily temperature checks in buildings, increased frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitization of frequently touched areas, and awareness-building among associates on safety requirements around hand-washing and hand sanitization.

For those interested to apply for these seasonal opportunities, they can call 1800-208-9900 or send an email to seasonalhiringindia@amazon.com.