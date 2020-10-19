Amazon Great Indian Festival: Record number of iPhones sold, EMI option a big hit

With Amazonâ€™s Great Indian Festival kicking off over the weekend starting October 17, the e-commerce player has said that the sale saw largest opening over for sellers on the platform with over 1.1 lakh sellers receiving orders within the first 48 hours of the sale. Over two days in, the sale has seen several interesting consumer behaviour and shopping patterns.

Amazon said that tier 2, 3 cities and beyond dominated the sale, with 91% of new customers who signed up during the sale and 66% of new Prime sign-ups were from smaller cities and towns.

The festive sale also show customers increasingly opting for EMIs for their purchases, with credit amount of more than Rs 600 crore being disbursed just during Prime Early Access on October 16. Amazon is offering EMIs and other offers across 24 banks.

It said in a statement that 1 out of 3 ACs and refrigerators, one out 3 OnePlus and OPPO smartphones was bought on EMI. Further, 3 out of 4 EMI shoppers came from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and 2 out of every 3 EMIs availed were no cost EMIs.

In terms of categories, smartphones, large appliances and consumer electronics saw the highest amount of sales. Work from home essentials like study tables, chairs and dishwashers continue to remain popular, Amazon said.

While brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi led the way for smartphones, iPhone 11, Redmi Note Series, Redmi 9A, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord and Samsung M31 Prime Edition were among the popular smartphones on Amazon.in.

Total iPhones sold on Amazon.in in one day were more than the total iPhones sold in entire festive sale period of last year, the company said. A mjor driver for this could have been the massive discount on the iPhone 11, which is available for as low as Rs 49,999.

Among appliances, fully automatic top & front load washing machines, direct cool refrigerators, air conditioners, microwave ovens and dishwashers saw increased sales.

With people set to work from home for much longer than first anticipated, laptops, headphones, tablet, etc were the most sold electronic items. Asus, Lenovo and HP were leading laptop brands, Samsung & Apple leading tablets, and TP Link & Netgear were leading in networking products.

Amazonâ€™s own devices too, saw a lot of demand, Amazon said, with Prime Early Access during the Great Indian Festival becoming the single biggest day of sale for Echo devices on Amazon.in. In addition, over 1 lakh customers bought Amazon devices, Echo and Fire TV devices.

The Great Indian Festival sale will go on for the rest of the month.