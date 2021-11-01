Amazon festive sale sees its highest no of customers, 79% new users from tier-2 towns

The company said that smartphones, large appliances and consumer electronics were some of the popular categories at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021.

Atom Online Shopping

Amazon announced on Sunday, October 31 that its month-long Great Indian Festival (GIF) has seen the biggest ever shopping celebration for its sellers and brand partners on Amazon.in. More customers shopped on Amazon.in than ever before, with 79% of new customers coming from tier two and three cities. Further, Amazon said that nearly 30,000 sellers became lakhpatis and 70% of the sellers that made a sale were from non-metros.

Smartphones, large appliances & TVs and consumer electronics were some of the popular categories, while smartphones, fashion, beauty and consumables attracted the most number of new customers. More than 10 lakh customers purchased a smartphone on Amazon.in for the first time, and more than 84% of the mid-range segment of smartphones bought on Amazon.in were 5G ready, the company said.

“Prime continues to be a customer favourite with three out of five signups coming from beyond the metros like Nalgonda, Chandrapur, Alwar, Hassan, Bijnor, Malda and Itanagar. One out of two Prime members who shopped during the festive season are from tier 2 and 3 towns,” Amazon said.

Consumer interest in securing their homes with smart security cameras peaked this season with more security cameras being bought than before from top brands, according to the company. Besides this, over 1 lakh customers purchased gardening products like plant pots, gardening tools, soil supplements and more from Amazon for the first time.

“Fitness continued to be a customer favourite with cycling being the new trend as electric bikes and geared bikes were among the most purchased. Eating healthy was the mantra this festive season - while customers shopped for staples and packaged food, they also loved shopping for fruits and vegetables, with at least one in every three baskets carrying a fruit or vegetable,” Amazon added.

The company also said that Amazon Echo and Fire TV range of devices continue to be a customer favourite this festive season, with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) among the top 10 selling products on Amazon.in during this period. Local Shops on Amazon sellers clocked a 2x spike and sold over 10 products every minute, the company said. Startups and brands associated with the Amazon Launchpad program sold a unique product every 2.5 seconds, it added.

Three out of every four EMIs were no cost EMI, and every seven out of 10 shoppers had access to credit through products like Amazon Pay Later, Debit Card EMI, Credit Card EMI and NBFC EMI, the company said. “We are truly humbled to see how this festive season has brought joy to lakhs of sellers on Amazon.in with many becoming lakhpatis and crorepatis. We also witnessed great participation from over 360K MSME buyers on Amazon Business this festive season. As for our customers, we remain committed to helping them find everything they need on Amazon.in, with a wide variety of selection across categories, top brands, and fast delivery,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India.