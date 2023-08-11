Amazon delivery agent in Hyderabad attacked allegedly over his Muslim identity

The attackers purportedly wielded cricket bats and stumps, leaving Rehan with severe injuries including fractures to his hands and legs.

In a suspected incident of hate crime against Muslims, Hyderabad police have initiated legal action against several individuals, including businessman KP Vishal Goud, a relative of Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekananda Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The accused are alleged to have attacked an Amazon delivery agent, Sheikh Rehan Fayaz (20), on August 5. The attack reportedly transpired after the assailants inquired about Rehan's name and ascertained his Muslim identity. The incident has raised concerns about communal harmony and safety in the region.

According to reports, Rehan Fayaz was dispatched to Jeedimetla to deliver a parcel. Upon arriving, he contacted the customer who directed him to a different location via WhatsApp. At the new location, Rehan was asked to apologise for his perceived tardiness. Subsequently, he was requested to display his Aadhar card, which seemingly triggered a brutal assault. The attackers purportedly wielded cricket bats and stumps, leaving Rehan with severe injuries including fractures to his hands and legs.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson, Amjadullah Khan alleges that his complaint was not taken up by the police on August 5, nor was Rehan taken to a hospital. He got himself admitted to a private hospital and got treated. It was following this that he approached MBT, who helped him approach the police again. Rehan had sustained fractures in his hands and legs.

Amjadullah Khan claimed that the police initially declined to register a case on the day of the incident, and Rehan was not immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. After seeking medical attention at a private hospital, Rehan approached MBT, who assisted him in re-engaging with the police. The case was eventually registered on August 10, according to Jeedimetla inspector M Pavan, who refuted allegations that the police had neglected the initial complaint. The accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and criminal intimidation.

Amjadullah Khan in a press conference also alleged that Vishal is a repeat offender of such crimes and has also been accused in cases of assaulting people after confirming their identities.