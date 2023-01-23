Amazon Air launched in India to enable faster deliveries to customers

Amazon said it is the first e-commerce company in India to launch a dedicated air cargo network.

news Hyderabad news

Amazon India on Monday, January 23, announced the launch of Amazon Air in India to further enhance its transportation network and enable faster deliveries to customers in the country. Amazon will utilise the complete cargo capacity of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that will be operated by Quikjet Cargo Airlines Private Limited. Telangana Industries & IT Minister KT Rama Rao was present at the induction ceremony of Quikjet's new Amazon-branded aircraft along with Amazon's senior leadership, Akhil Saxena-Vice President, Customer Fulfilment (APAC, MENA & LATAM) & WW Customer Service, and Sarah Rhoads, Vice President, Amazon Global Air in Hyderabad.

Amazon said it is the first e-commerce company in India to partner with a third-party air carrier to provide a dedicated air cargo network, reaffirming its long-term commitment to strengthen its transportation infrastructure in India. Quikjet will use the aircraft to transport Amazon customer shipments to cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. “The launch of Amazon Air in India reinforces the company's commitment to continue building capacity to meet the needs of its customers and to grow its transportation network for faster deliveries,” the company said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, KT Rama Rao said, ”Telangana offers a conducive environment for the development of multi-modal connectivity and I take great pride in the fact that Hyderabad has emerged as a major hub for e-commerce distribution and supply chain activities. We have been working towards strengthening the state's air cargo infrastructure, and we welcome the launch of Amazon Air which will further assist in making Hyderabad a cargo hub for the country and will create additional employment opportunities in the state.”

Amazon Air was launched in 2016 in the USA and operates an air cargo network that has grown to include more than 110 aircraft and more than 70 destinations worldwide. Amazon Air said it continues to expand globally to meet the needs of its growing customer base, while also investing in employment and environmentally-conscious solutions to power its network.

"We're thrilled to launch Amazon Air in India to ensure we can provide our growing customer base with great selection, low prices, and faster deliveries," said Sarah Rhoads, Vice President, Amazon Global Air.