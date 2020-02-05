A delegation of farmers from Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati region met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Tuesday. The farmers, led by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee urged Naidu to request the Centre to intervene in the ongoing row over the state's capital.

Stating that the ruling YSRCP government in the state was being 'indifferent' to their concerns, they accused the government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of failing to address their concerns and holding a dialogue with them. They alleged that the state was moving ahead with its plans in an autocratic manner even as they staged several protests.

They also complained of police high-handedness while they were detaining the protesters. The delegation, which is presently in New Delhi, also plans to seek an appointment and meet President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, another delegation of farmers from the Amaravati region met Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence on Tuesday.

Speaking to the farmers, Jagan said, "We are not doing any injustice to anyone. Our intention is to develop all districts and Amaravati will be continued as legislative capital."

The Chief Minister assured the farmers that Tadepalli and Mangalagiri will be made 'Model Municipalities'.

"No farmer will face any injustice from the government. We are going to consider the requests you put in front of us. In the next 2-3 months, development works in Amaravati region will also take place and before that, the farmers can come up with their issues and requirements in their villages. The government will certainly consider them," he said.

Last month, the state government had passed two Bills in the Assembly -- The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill.

With this, the state plans to pave way for its proposal to develop three capitals for Andhra Pradesh -- a legislative one in Amaravati, an executive one in Visakhapatnam and a judicial capital in Kurnool.

The move has not been without controversy as several farmers in the Amaravati region have staged protests over the issue.

