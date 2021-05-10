Amara Raja Batteries resumes operations in Andhra after HC allows it to open

The Andhra Pradesh High Court granted an interim suspension of the orders passed by the Pollution Control Board, telling the company to close its plants with immediate effect.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has resumed operations at its plants at Nunegundlapalli and Karakambadi in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Chittoor district with effect from May 8, after the stateâ€™s High Court granted an interim suspension of the orders passed by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

The High Court on May 6 ordered a stay of the pollution board's April 30 directive to the company, telling it to close its plants with immediate effect. In a statement on Sunday, the company said, "Continuing with its focus on the best-in-class systems and processes for environmental, safety and health practices, the company will continue to engage closely with the APPCB to resolve any potential issues."

Amara Raja added that it is confident of meeting all its supply commitments and assured all its stakeholders that the temporary disruption caused during the last few days will not have any material impact on its operations or order book.

"We have taken proactive measures to ensure that all our obligations to supply products and services to our customers are met in a timely manner without causing any inconvenience, whatsoever. We are assessing the impact of the short-term disruption and gearing up to sufficiently cater to the demands of all our customers and business partners," said a company spokesperson.

"We also take this opportunity to thank all our employees, customers, partners, vendors and all other stakeholders who reposed faith in us and we will continue to strive to meet all their expectations."

When the notice was served to the company by the Pollution Control Board, the company stated that it had initiated steps to comply with the APPCB orders and that they had pressed into action its contingency plans to avoid dislocation in supplies of batteries to customers.

The group was founded by Ramachandra N Galla, who is the father of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament (MP) Jayadev Galla. Jayadev is the co-founder and Vice Chairman of Amara Raja Group.

