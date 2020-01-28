Amala Paul's ‘Adho Andha Paravai Pola' release date locked

The makers recently released the trailer which is receiving a good response from critics and fans.

Flix Kollywood

Amala Paul, who was last seen in survival thriller Aadai directed by Rathna Kumar, awaits the release Adho Andha Paravai Pola, an action-based script that features her in a role, unlike anything she’s done so far in her career. Touted to be an adventure thriller and a women-centric film directed by Vinoth K R, Adho Andha Paravai Pola has been confirmed to hit the screens on February 14.

The makers recently released the trailer which is receiving a good response from critics and fans. Director Pa Ranjith has also showered praise on Amala and the whole team of the film.

According to sources, Amala Paul underwent training for Krav Maga martial arts for the film and she was also injured during the shooting of the film. Bankrolled by Jones under the banner of Century International Films, the film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Sameer Kochchar and others. The film has music by Jakes Bejoy while it is edited by John Abraham JR.

Amala Paul’s last film to release was the controversial Aadai, which was certified A by the censor board. Directed by Rathna Kumar, the film had Amala Paul playing the central character. She also awaits the release of her maiden Hindi film which also stars Arjun Rampal. In Malayalam, Amala has director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham in the pipeline.

There are also reports that Amala Paul has been roped in to play the lead role in veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's Digital Series and it will mark her debut on the digital platform. Details about this project are expected to be out soon. The web series would trace the story of a struggling filmmaker with a top-ranked female actor of 1970s. This has given rise to the speculation that it would be based on his rumoured romance with the late actor Parveen Babi.

Content provided by Digital Native