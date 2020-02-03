Amala Paul in Telugu remake of 'Asuran'?

Titled 'Naarappa', actor Venkatesh Daggubati will reprise the role played by Dhanush in the Telugu remake.

Flix Tollywood

The shooting of Asuran Telugu remake titled Naarappa went on floors last week. Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati is all set to reprise Dhanush's role from the original while the makers are planning to rope in Priyamani for Manju Warrier's role.

The latest is that the Amala Paul has been roped in to reprise the character Maariyamal played by Ammu Abhirami in the original. An official announcement will be made soon.

Actor Venkatesh recently took to social media sharing his look from the film, which went viral. The film is expected to be shot across a span of 130 days. According to sources says the first schedule will last for 30 days and the second schedule will begin in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. the film might be loosely based on the Karamchedu massacre which happened in 1985. Where a conflict between Dalits and Kamma landlords predominantly resulted in the killing of six Dalits and grievous injuries to 20 more.

Mani Sharma will be composing music, Shyam K Naidu will handle cinematography, and Marthand K Venkatesh will edit. Peter Hein has been roped in for stunts. The film is being bankrolled by Suresh Babu and the original producer Kalaipuli S Thanu under Suresh Productions and V Creations, respectively.

Meanwhile, Amala Paul awaits the release Adho Andha Paravai Pola, an action-based script that features her in a role, unlike anything she’s done so far in her career. Touted to be an adventure thriller and a women-centric Directed by Vinoth K. R, Adho Andha Paravai Pola has been confirmed to hit screens on February 14th. She also awaits the release of her first Hindi film which also stars Arjun Rampal. In Malayalam, Amala has director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham in the pipeline. There are also reports that Amala Paul has been roped in to play the lead role in veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's digital series and it will mark her debut in the digital platform.