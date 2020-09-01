Amala Paul’s 'Cadaver' will wait for theatrical release

Besides playing the central character in the film, she is also bankrolling the project.

The shooting of the Amala Paul starrer Cadaver was wrapped up some time ago and it went into the post-production mode. Updating about the film’s progress, its editor San Lokesh had revealed that the film has been completed and is waiting for a theatrical release. He tweeted: “Finally, locked Cadaver. Has come out really very well. Very excited to see in theatres soon! Thanks for a good film, Amala, Anoop Panicker, AbhilashPillai.”

It is known that Amala Paul is playing a forensic expert in Cadaver. Besides playing the central character in the film, she is also bankrolling the project. In a media interaction much earlier, the actor explained that she plays a pathologist in this film and this is the first time she is doing such a role. Amala Paul also pointed out that it is a very challenging role in her career and was difficult to essay the role without proper homework. From what we hear, she will be playing a middle-aged pathologist.

Anoop Panicker is directing this film with Abhilash Pillai in charge of the scripting. Reports are that the film is based on a case handled by the ex-Kerala police surgeon Dr B Umadathan. Amala Paul has done a lot of research to get into the skin of the character and had trained under a pathologist.

On her debut as producer, she said in the interview much earlier: “The script came to me four years ago. Anoop and his team were working on it for three years and it took so long for them to make it possible. My manager Pradeep was following it up with them and one day he came and told me that he wanted to somehow produce the film, as he didn’t want to let it go out of our hands. I also felt this is the kind of film I wanted to do and believed in. Considering the kind of large canvas, I took a call and decided to bankroll it myself. And this is the way I give back to the industry where I have grown.”

Sources close to the Cadaver unit say that the filmmakers have decided to wait for a theatrical release instead of opting for an OTT release as speculated by many. Judging by how much she has prepared herself for the role and bankrolling it as well, we can expect Cadaver to be a definite success.

Besides Cadaver, Amala Paul has Adho Andha Paravai Pola waiting to hit the marquee. This Tamil action-adventure film is directed by debutant Vinoth KR. It stars Amala Paul, Ashish Vidyarthi and Samir Kochhar in the lead roles.

She has the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham in the making as well. Starring Prithviraj in the lead role, Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The film’s technical crew includes the Oscar-winning music composer for music, Resul Pookutty for sound designing, KU Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing.

