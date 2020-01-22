Amala Paul as legendary actor Parveen Babi in web series?

Details about this project are expected to be out soon.

Flix Kollywood

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had announced some time ago that he will be venturing into the digital space with a web series that will be biographical on the life of a late actor. The filmmaker pointed out that the web series would trace out the story of a struggling filmmaker with a top-ranked actress of 1970s. This gave rise to the speculation that it would be based on his rumored romance with the late actor Parveen Babi.

The latest we hear about this web series from a Mathrubhumi report is that Amala Paul has been roped in to play the legendary heroine and it will mark her debut in the digital platform. Details about this project are expected to be out soon.

Amala Paul’s last film to release was Aadai, which was certified A by the censor board. Directed by Rathna Kumar, the film had Amala Paul playing the central character. Besides Amala Paul in the lead role, Aadai had Vivek Prasanna and Ramya Subramanian in important roles.

Pradeep Kumar and Oorka band had composed music for this flick with cinematography handled by Vijay Karthik Kanna and editing by Shafique Mohammed Ali. Aadai was bankrolled by V Studios.

At present, Amala Paul has a slew of films including Cadaver. She is not only playing the lead role in it but it will also be her first production venture. Anoop Panicker is directing this film with Abhilash Pillai in charge of the scripting. Reports are that the film is based on some real-life investigative cases. Amala Paul has done a lot of research to get into the skin of the character and had trained under a pathologist.

Her other films are Adho Andha Paravai Pola in Tamil and Aadujeevitham in Malayalam.

(Content provided by Digital Native)