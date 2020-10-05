Amala Akkineni returns to Tamil cinema after two decades with upcoming bilingual

Actor Amala Akkineni, who was recently seen in the web series High Priestess, is making a comeback to Tamil cinema after two decades with upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual project starring Sharwanand and Ritu Varma. It was revealed earlier this week that the project has resumed its shoot after nearly six months. Amala’s last Tamil outing was Karpoora Mullai, which was released in 1991. She recently tweeted: “It's been heartwarming playing amma to Sharwanand. Working in a Tamil / Telugu bilingual after many years.”

In the film, being directed by debutant Shree Karthick, Amala plays Sharwanand’s mother. Actor Ravi Raghavendra plays her husband in the project which also stars Nasser, Sathish and Ramesh Thilak in pivotal roles. Apparently, Amala agreed to be part of the project because it’s not a regular mother’s character. As per the story, Amala’s character plays a crucial part in the hero’s life. The project, which marks Sharwanand’s Tamil debut, is being bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. Last seen on screen in a key role in Dulquer Salmaan’s Karwaan, Amala has been choosing projects with care since she made her comeback to acting a few years ago.

Amala Akkineni was one of the top-ranking heroines in the late 1980s and early 90s. She quit movies to settle down after her marriage to the Tollywood star Nagarjuna. The actor staged a comeback into films with Life is Beautiful in 2012. She played a key role in the film and then went on to star in Manam, a film bankrolled by her home production in 2014. Amala currently heads Annapurna International School of Film & Media (AISFM), and is also an animal activist and a co-founder of Blue Cross of Hyderabad.

In an interview a few years ago, she said she has no plans of returning to acting full-time as she has too much on her plate. "I am not looking at full-time acting. I wear many hats and I am extremely satisfied with what I am doing right now. I am in a leadership position in all the organisations I'm associated with so it is not that I'm looking for more,” she said.

