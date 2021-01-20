Alphonse Puthren begins work on ‘Paattu’

Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara play the lead in the film.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam filmmaker Alphone Puthren has begun work on his new film Paattu (Song), starring Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara in the lead. The early work is going on at AudioGene Sound Studio in Kochi. A picture of Alphonse alongside actor Neeraj Madhav and others was posted on social media by the sound studio. Neeraj, who is also a rapper, is believed to be doing a track for the film.

Paatu will be Alphonse's third directorial after the hugely popular films Neram and Premam. The film will be bankrolled by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony of UGM Entertainments. Anand C Chandran, who worked in both of his earlier films, will do the cinematography. Sound design will be handled by Vishnu Govind and Sreesanth.

Alphonse made his directorial debut in Malayalam and Tamil cinema with Nivin Pauly-Nazriya starrer Neram in 2013. The bilingual film was based on a short film that he had made earlier. In 2015, he made another hit film Premam with Nivin Pauly, Anupama Parameswaran, Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian in important roles. This film is considered a game-changer in his career.

Watch: Song from Premam

Fahadh was last seen in the film C U Soon directed by Mahesh Narayanan which released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last September. The film was shot during the coronavirus lockdown under safety norms laid down by the government. Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran also star in the film.

Fahadh currently awaits the release of Malik which is scheduled to hit the screens for the Eid festival. This film is also directed by Mahesh Narayanan with the technical crew comprising Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing.

Further, Fahadh has completed shooting for Joji, working with the team behind the critically acclaimed film Maheshinte Prathikaaram – including director Dileesh Pothen and scriptwriter Syam Pushkaran. The technical crew of Joji includes Shyju Khalid for cinematography and Justin Varghese for composing the tunes.

Fahadh also has Irul in his kitty. Directed by Nasif Yousuf Izzudin the film has Darshana Rajendran as the female lead with Soubin Shahir in a pivotal role. The shooting of this film began on September 16 as announced by its producer Anto Joseph and was wrapped up a month later. It is currently in post-production stage.

(Content provided by Digital Native)