Almost half of Karnatakaâ€™s COVID-19 patients are those who returned from Maharashtra

Prior to this only, only May 23 saw a spike in cases in excess of 200 with an addition of 216 cases

Coronavirus Coronavirus

More than two months since the onset of the novel coronavirus disease pandemic starting from March 8, almost half of Karnatakaâ€™s COVID-19 patients are now those who returned from neighbouring Maharashtra.

As the spike in cases continues, till Friday evening, among the 2,781 cases in the state, 1,348 persons are those who tested positive following their return from Maharashtra. This makes up 48.47% of all cases in the state till date.

The trend of a high number of Maharashtra returnees testing positive for COVID-19, which has been the case for more than two weeks, was also maintained on Friday.

208 out of the 248 new cases reported on Friday were all returnees from Maharashtra.

The 208 were divided across 10 districts â€” 15 cases from Udupi, 2 from Mandya, 60 from Yadgir, 61 from Kalaburagi, 82 from Raichur, four from Vijayapura, and one each from Tumakuru, Ballari Chikkaballapura and Dharwad districts.

Even on Thursday, among the 115 new cases reported on the day, 85 were from Maharashtra. The same trend was observed earlier in the week as well. On Wednesday out of the total 135 cases, 115 were from Maharashtra. Similarly, while on Monday, 69 out of the 93 cases were from Maharashtra, there were 47 cases reported from Maharashtra out of the 101 reported on Tuesday.

Among the districts, Mandya is the most affected with 217 total cases from the district having a travel history from Maharashtra. Yadgir is the second-largest affected district when it comes to cases among inter-state returnees from Maharashtra.

Hassan and Udupi are the other major affected districts with 125 and 117 patients, respectively, who have a travel history to Maharashtra while Chikkaballapur has 107 such cases.

Other than that, no district has more than 100 cases with a travel history to Maharashtra.