Almost 4 months after closure, Koyambedu wholesale vegetable markets to reopen

The markets will remain closed every Friday.

news Koyambedu

The wholesale vegetable markets at Koyambedu in Chennai are all set to reopen from Monday, almost four months since they were first shut this year. Around May this year, the market emerged as one of the biggest hotspots for COVID-19 in the state following which the state government ordered all markets inside the complex to be closed. On September 18, the grain markets inside Koyambedu were opened as a first step. Fruits and flower wholesale markets and retail markets inside Koyambedu complex have not been allowed to open yet.

Among the rules put in place by wholesale traders in discussion with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authorityâ€™s (CMDA) Market Management Committee (MMC) are that the trucks bearing fresh load can be allowed to enter the market only between 8 pm the previous night and 6 am the next morning.

Traders coming in to buy from wholesalers can be allowed to enter premises only between 10 pm the previous night and 8 am the next morning.

Markets will close down every Friday. Additionally, each market can only be allowed entry for two vehicles to unload produce at once. Traders should never allow for produce to be loaded outside their shops. Produce cannot be unloaded in public spaces. All markets inside the complex should have exterior facilities as per plan. Those violating it will have their traderâ€™s license cancelled.

According to the existing protocols, all workers will be provided identity cards and all those entering the market will be screened for the coronavirus. The Koyambedu market complex has about 3,100 shops in all, including over 1,000 wholesale and 2,000 retail shops.

The market was first ordered shut on May 5 following which traders temporarily shifted to Thirumazhisai where traders frequently complained about lack of proper facilities. Around this time Chennai Corporation strengthened its mobile market facilities to ensure uninterrupted supply of fruits and vegetables to chennai residents.