Almost 100 Union government computers suffered a big security breach: Report

The initial investigation has revealed that an email from a firm in Bengaluru is suspected to have created the malware.

In a massive security breach, a malware has attacked approximately 100 computers of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the government's nodal agency which is responsible for securing critical cyber-infrastructure in the country and comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Delhi Police's Special Cell has filed an FIR and has begun an investigation into the matter. The Delhi police has registered a case under the Information Technology (IT) Act in this connection.

The initial investigation has revealed that an email from a firm in Bengaluru is suspected to have created the malware. According to reports, the breach was traced to an email which an employee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had received in the first week of September. After the ministry official clicked on an attachment in the mail, all data stored in the system was automatically deleted.

An employee at MeitY said in his police complaint that he was unable to access his email and that there was something suspicious. When it was found that not just his computer, but several others, too, were compromised,an alarm was raised.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that several of these systems had received the email, suspected to be a malware attack and when the users clicked on the email, their systems were affected.

The origins of the bug have been traced to an IT company in Bengaluru. ANI reported that the email was sent from the United States via a proxy server to the Bengaluru-based firm.

Quoting sources, IANS reported that the computers at NIC's cyber hub contain crucial information and data on India's security, citizens and important government functionaries, including the prime minister, National Security Advisor, the home minister, among others.

The NIC helps in the implementation of national and state-level e-governance projects, provides consultancy to government departments and is responsible for research and development, and capacity building.

With IANS inputs