Allu Arjun's â€˜Ala Vaikunthapurramulooâ€™ in Netflixâ€™s top 10 most watched films of 2020

Other popular films from the south include 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal', 'Kappela' and 'Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya'.

Allu Arjunâ€™s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Dulquer Salmanâ€™s Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Anna Ben's Kappela, and Satyadev's Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya were among the top 10 most watched films from south India in 2020, according to Netflix.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun,Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram and others is a blockbuster Telugu film, which remains one of the top-grossers in Allu Arjunâ€™s career. While Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal enjoyed a good theatrical run, Kappela was taken off theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic. Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya was released exclusively on Netflix due to the prolonged closure of theatres.

According to Netflix, popular Spanish series Money Heist featured on their top 10 series in India for 170 days followed by German sci-fi series Dark which featured in their top 10 for 95 days.

The OTT platform also revealed that K-dramas were widely watched in India. As per their statistics, the viewing of K-dramas (Korean dramas) in India increased more than 370% in 2020 over 2019. And some of the most popular K-dramas which were watched by Indians included The King: Eternal Monarch, Kingdom (S2), Itâ€™s Okay to Not Be Okay and Start-up.

Netflix in an official press note said that Janhvi Kapoorâ€™s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, was the most popular drama film in 2020.

In the thriller genre, Raat Akeli Hai was the most popular film. Extraction, Malang and The Old Guard were the most popular action films, while Ludo was the most popular comedy film, according to Netflix.

Other popular films and series watched in India this year included Guilty, Masaba Masaba, Bulbbul, She, Miss India, Never Have I Ever and Emily in Paris.

Compared to 2019, kidsâ€™ shows viewing increased more than 100% in India in 2020. Over The Moon was the most popular kidsâ€™ title this year in India followed by The Willoughbys, Boss Baby: Back in Business (S4) and Feel the Beat. Indian animated series Mighty Little Bheem (S3) was among the top 10 lists in most countries, Netflix said.