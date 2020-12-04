Allu Arjun thanks Vijay Deverakonda for sending him Rowdy brand clothes

Allu Arjun called the clothes â€˜super comfyâ€™, and thanked Vijay Deverakonda for sending the â€˜cool pairâ€™.

Flix Tollywood

Allu Arjun looked dashing in a jogger look, wearing a set of casual long sleeved t-shirt and pants gifted to him by Vijay Deverakonda. The clothes were from Vijaya Deverakondaâ€™s street wear clothing brand Rowdy. Allu Arjun looked stylish with his hair grown out as he has been shooting for his upcoming film Pushpa. The actor posted a photo on his Instagram account, thanking his â€˜brotherâ€™ Vijay Devarakonda for the clothes.

Allu Arjun wrote in his Instagram post,"I want to thank my brother @thedeverakonda and the @therowdyclub team for sending me this cool pair . Itâ€™s super comfy . Thank you for the lovely gesture my brother . Shine on !"

The actor took the photograph at his home while relaxing in between the filming of Pushpa.

Pushpa is an upcoming action thriller directed by Sukumar. Allu Arjun and Sukumar have previously worked together for Arya and Arya 2. Sukumarâ€™s last film to release was the hit film Rangasthalam, which also received wide critical acclaim. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in Pushpa.

According to reports, in Pushpa, Allu Arjun will be seen as a truck driver, and the story is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. It may be noted here that reports had surfaced that Allu Arjun would have to speak the Chittoor dialect throughout the film.

Allu Arjun was last seen in the blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing.

While Rashmika is filming Pushpa, she is also doing the Kannada film Pogaru with actor Dhruv Sarja. Pogaru is directed by Nanda Kishore.

Rashmika Mandanna had two major releases in 2020 â€” Bheeshma, a romantic comedy with Nithiin and Sarileru Neekevveru with Mahesh Babu.

(Content provided by Digital Native)