Is the Allu Arjun – Sukumar film on track?

The movie was to see actor Allu Arjun in a very rugged avatar.

Flix Tollywood

Reports about the Allu Arjun and director Sukumar’s film being shelved are doing the rounds in Tollywood, making the fans wonder if it is true. Sources in the know say that the shooting of this untitled film has been postponed a couple of times already and with the coronavirus situation, it is yet to take off.

Actor and model Rashmika Mandanna had allotted dates in March and April for this project, and it looks like these dates will go unused. For now, it appears that the shooting will be put on hold until fresh dates are announced.

Sources say that Allu Arjun was to speak in the Chittoor dialect for the film, and the director had handed over the entire dialogues for him to practice. There was a buzz that Allu Arjun will be joining the sets only after being tutored by a language expert to get the dialogues right. The reports earlier stated that this Sukumar directorial is touted to be a village drama with the actor being cast in a rugged avatar.

While this project is on hold and its commencement is uncertain, Allu Arjun is looking forward to close a deal with a top director. Sources in the know say that the actor is keen on doing a film with a pan-Indian appeal and is in talks with some of the leading directors in tinsel town. If things move at the right pace, this new venture will start rolling later this year, we hear.

Allu Arjun’s last film release was Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which was stated to be a commercial success. The movie was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing.

