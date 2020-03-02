Allu Arjun to speak in Chittoor dialect in Sukumar directorial

The actor was last seen in 'Ala Vaikuntapuramlo' opposite Pooja Hegde.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is an actor who would leave no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character he plays. The star is currently working on a Sukumar directorial and we hear that he is trained by a language tutor to get the hang of the Chittoor dialect.

Apparently, Allu Arjun will have to speak the Chittoor dialect throughout the film and the director has handed over the entire dialogues so that he could master it to perfection. Sources close to the film unit say that he will be joining the sets only after completing his training. Enquiries revealed that the shooting is in progress without its lead star and that he will be joining the team during the second week of this month.

Touted to be a village drama, it will have the actor in a rugged avatar, say sources. While this project is on hand, Allu Arjun is looking forward to ink a deal with a top director. Sources in the know say that the actor is keen on doing a film with a pan-Indian appeal and is in talks with some of the leading directors in the tinsel town. If things move in the right pace, this new venture will start rolling in summer this year, we hear.

The star’s last film release was Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. Pooja Hegde played Allu Arjun’s lead pair in it and veteran actor Jayaram was roped in to play Allu Arjun’s father in it. Interestingly, another versatile actor Sathyaraj was seen as the hero’s grandfather. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing.