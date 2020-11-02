The Telugu film Colour Photo premiered on the OTT platform Aha recently, and garnered praise from fans and critics alike. Audiences as well as celebrities from the film industry have expressed their appreciation for the film. Recently, the Colour Photo team met Tollywood star Allu Arjun, who congratulated them for making such a film.

In fact, Allu Arjun took to Twitter to post his appreciation: “Congratulations to the entire team of #ColourPhoto. Very sweet love story & a haunting film with amazing music, emotions and performances. Very happy to see a good film in a long time.”

Congratulations to the entire team of #ColourPhoto . Very sweet love story & a haunting film with amazing music , emotions and performances. Very happy to see a good film in a long time. @ActorSuhas @SandeepRaaaj @iChandiniC @SaiRazesh @harshachemudu @kaalabhairava7 pic.twitter.com/mWuFVMbN4o — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 31, 2020

Colour Photo was directed by Sandeep Raj, and starred Suhas and Chandini Chowdary in the lead. Kaala Bhairava composed the music and background score for the film, which turned out to be a massive hit.

Veteran producer Allu Aravind, father of Allu Arjun, known for producing blockbusters under his banner Geetha Arts, ventured into the OTT platform industry with the launch of Aha. The Aha app was launched by Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun, in association with My Home Rameshwar Rao. The OTT platform streams films produced by Geetha Arts, and is in the process of acquiring new content. Aha has been lauded for obtaining some the best content, which is evident from the good response Colour Photo is getting.

It is well known that Allu Arjun does not miss out on any opportunity to appreciate a good film, and takes time off his busy schedule to meet the team and shower his praise. The star is currently busy with his upcoming Tollywood film Pushpa.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa will have Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead pair. This action thriller also has Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, with Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla forming the supporting cast.

The technical crew of Pushpa includes Devi Sri Prasad for music, with Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Karthika Srinvas in charge of the editing. The film is bankrolled by Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers.

This Sukumar directorial is touted to be a village-drama based on red sand smuggling, and will feature Allu Arjun in a rugged avatar. Pushpa will be released in Telugu, with plans on for a simultaneous release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Allu Arjun’s last film to release was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The film, which had Pooja Hegde as the female lead, hit the marquee earlier this year to positive reviews. Jayaram and Sathyaraj were also seen playing pivotal roles in this flick. The technical crew included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing. Made on a budget of Rs 1 billion, it went on to collect Rs 2.62 billion at the box office.

