Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2- The Rule poster released

The poster of the much-awaited film was released a day before Allu Arjun’s birthday.

Flix Entertainment

The poster of actor Allu Arjun’s much-awaited Pushpa 2- The Rule was released on Friday, April 7, a day before Allu Arjun’s birthday. Sharing the poster on his official social media accounts, the actor said, “#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!” Wishing the actor ahead of his birthday, the production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “If his RISE was imperious, his RULE will be epic.”

In the poster, Allu Arjun is seen in the avatar of Goddess Kali and holding a gun with his signature tilted shoulder. The posters of other characters are likely to be released shortly. The film stars actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil in important roles.

A few hours ago, the film unit released a three-minute video teaser which shows that Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) has gone missing, after escaping from jail with bullet wounds following the events in the first instalment of the series.

The film is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sukumar, who is known for his previous hits such as Rangasthalam.

The teaser gave a glimpse of what is to be followed in the sequel. The teaser video begins with news reports of Pushpa escaping from a jail in Tirupati, after suffering gunshot wounds in police firing. The police are then shown launching a big search operation for Pushpa in the Seshachalam forests. The search team finds his shirt with blood stains and eight bullet holes. Riots break out in Chittoor amid speculation that Pushpa has been killed by the police. There is an outpouring of public support for the head of a smuggling syndicate. Protesters are also heard raising slogans against Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil), an egoistic cop who is the film’s antagonist.

Towards the end of the video, footage from night vision cameras placed to identify tigers in the forest shows that Pushpa is alive, walking next to a tiger. The plot of the previous film, Pushpa: The Rise, revolves around the rise of the lead character, Pushpa Raj, from being a daily wage labourer to the head of a sandalwood smuggling syndicate.



