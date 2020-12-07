Allu Arjunâ€™s â€˜Naa Peru Suryaâ€™ Hindi version well-received

Considering the success of the filmâ€™s Hindi dubbed version on YouTube, it has been re-released in theatres in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after they reopened.

South Indian movies have begun to receive pan-India recognition, thanks to the OTT era. But dubbed movies also seem to be doing well, which would definitely help actors grow fans outside their states. The Allu Arjun starrer Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (2018) recently grabbed the attention of Hindi speaking audiences on YouTube after the release of its Hindi dubbed version Surya â€“ The Solider.

Considering its YouTube success, the Hindi dubbed film has been re-released in theatres in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after they reopened. The film is said to be doing quite well, although theatres are allowing only 50% audiences due to the pandemic. This has encouraged film distributors to increase the screens for Surya â€“ The Soldier. It may be noted that the Telugu original had received mixed reviews when it was released.

The coming of age drama is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, who has woven a strong plot and extracted brilliant performances from the cast, especially Allu Arjun. Naa Peru Surya stars Anu Emmanuel opposite Allu Arjun. The rest of the cast includes Sarathkumar, Nadhiya and Vennela Kishore. Vishal Shekar took care of the sound score, Rajeev Ravi the cinematography while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao looked after editing. Sarathkumar won the SIIMA Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for this film.

Allu Arjun is currently filming Pushpa with Rashmika Mandanna. The film, which is about red sandalwood smuggling, is directed by Sukumar, with whom Allu Arjun is working with after the Arya series. The shooting of this film resumed in Visakhapatnam on November 16 after about eight months. The makers unveiled a special video to announce the commencement of the shoot. Two weeks into the shoot, the makers have been forced to stop work after six crew members tested positive for coronavirus, as per a report by Mid-Day. The report further added that the shoot will now resume only next year at a location near Maredumilli forest in Andhra Pradesh.

Last seen on screen in Trivikramâ€™s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, Allu Arjun also has two more projects in his kitty. Apart from a project titled Icon, he has a pan-India project with director AR Murugadoss. If everything goes as planned, Murugadossâ€™s film might mark Allu Arjunâ€™s Bollywood debut.

