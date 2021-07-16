Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha to debut in Samantha's ‘Shakuntalam’

Director Gunasekhar’s period drama ‘Shakuntalam’ stars Samantha and Dev Mohan in the lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

Popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun took to social media recently to announce that his daughter Allu Arha is making her acting debut in director Gunasekhar’s period drama Shakuntalam, which stars actor Samantha Akkineni in the titular role of Shakuntala and actor Dev Mohan as Dushyant. In his post, the actor announced that Arha will be seen as Prince Bharata in the film.

Stating that the Allu family is proud to announce the debut of fourth generation Allu Arha’s entry into acting, Allu Arjun wrote, “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha, will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam.”

He also extended his gratitude to director Gunasekhar and the latter's daughter Neelima Guna, who is on board as the producer for Shakuntalam. He conveyed his wishes to the entire cast and crew involved in the project. “I want to thank @gunasekhar1 garu & @ neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut and . I had an altogether different journey with @samantharuthprabhuoffl and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam,” Allu Arjun’s caption on Instagram read.

Late Tollywood actor Allu Ramalingaiah was the first in the Allu family to enter the film industry. The actor-comedian has featured in over 1,000 feature films. His son and actor Allu Arjun’s father is also a veteran actor in the Telugu film fraternity. He has produced a number of movies. Allu Arjun is one of the leading actors in Telugu cinema.

Actors Samantha and Rakul Preet took to social media to praise child-artist Allu Arha. “She got it right in the very first take.. All her dialogues... going to be a super star.. God bless,” Samantha wrote on Instagram stories on Thursday. Meanwhile, actor Rakul Preet tweeted: “Wow !! This is such a lovely news !! Good luck to arha.. iam sure she will be loved.”

