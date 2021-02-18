Allu Arjun resumes shooting for 'Pushpa' in Kerala

The makers were forced to stall work on the project earlier, after six crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Flix Entertainment

Allu Arjun has teamed up with director Sukumar for an action thriller titled Pushpa. The shoot of this multilingual film resumed after close to eight months last November in Visakhapatnam. Two weeks into the shoot, the makers were forced to stall work on the project after six crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. Later, the team resumed shooting in the Maredumilli area and according to the latest update, the next schedule of the film will happen in Kerala.

The film also has Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles with Kannada actor Dhananjaya, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla forming the supporting cast. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in it.

The first look of Pushpa, released on Allu Arjunâ€™s birthday last year, showed him sporting a new hairstyle. From what we hear, the film will have its lead star playing a lorry driver and the story is set against the backdrop of red sand smuggling.

Reports earlier surfaced that Allu Arjun will have to speak the Chittoor dialect throughout the film and the director has handed over all the dialogues so that he could practice. There was also a buzz that Allu Arjun will be joining the sets after being tutored by a language expert to get the dialogues right. Pushpa will be released in Telugu with plans for a simultaneous release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

The technical crew of Pushpa includes Devi Sri Prasad for music with Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Karthika Srinivas in charge of the editing. The film is bankrolled by Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers.

Allu Arjunâ€™s last film to release was Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The film, which had Pooja Hegde as the female lead, hit the marquee earlier this year to positive reviews. Veteran actor Jayaram, from the Malayalam film industry, was roped in to play Allu Arjunâ€™s father in it.

The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing. Made on a budget of Rs 1 billion, it went on to collect Rs 2.62 billion at the box office.