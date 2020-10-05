Allu Arjun releases Vishnu Manchu's ‘Mosagallu’ teaser

Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, 'Mosagallu' is based on the biggest IT scam that rocked the entire world.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun took to his Twitter to release the teaser of Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal's much-anticipated film, Mosagallu. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, Mosagallu is based on the biggest IT scam that rocked the entire world.

Sharing the teaser on his social media, the Allu Arjun wrote, “Here is a glimpse of the size of the scam in #Mosagallu.Best wishes to my childhood friend and schoolmate @ivishnumanchu & my dearest @MsKajalAggarwal. All the best to the Dir, Prod and the entire team. Here we go.” (sic) Vishnu thanked his 'brother and senior from school' in return.

Thanking Allu Arjun for releasing the teaser, Vishnu Manchu wrote," Thank you, my brother and Senior, in school. Much love."

The shooting of the film came to a halt due to the coronavirus lockdown. The team erected a massive IT office set up in Hyderabad where some important portions of the film were being shot until the lockdown was announced a few days ago.

Pairing up with Vishnu Manchu in Mosagallu is Kajal Aggarwal with Ruhaani Singh and Suneil Shetty roped in to play important roles. Kajal Aggarawal is playing the female lead in this entertainer and interestingly, she and Vishnu Manchu will be seen as siblings named Anu. In an earlier interview, she revealed that she attended special workshops to learn about her character and get into the skin of it.

Mosagallu is touted to be a cross-over film that will be released in Telugu and English simultaneously. The star cast also includes Sunil Shetty, Ruhaani Singh, Navdeep, and Naveen Chandra with Bollywood star Suneil Shetty playing the role of ACP Kumar. The film is produced by Vishnu Manchu under his home banner AVA Entertainment in association with 24 Frames Factory.

It was reported some time ago that a team of stunt experts from Hollywood choreographed the action sequences between Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty. Sources in the know say that it will be a high octane action block. Mosagallu has camera cranked by Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau. With the shooting halted, its release date may be pushed to later this year, we hear.

