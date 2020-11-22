Allu Arjun recreates song from Mani Ratnam’s ‘Anjali’ for daughter Arha’s birthday

The video has Arha in the role of Anjali, with her brother Ayaan, cousin Yuvaan and grandfather Allu Aravind also reprising various roles.

Flix Entertainment

Telugu star Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha turned four on Saturday, and her family went all out to celebrate her birthday. The iconic song ‘Anjali Anjali’ composed by Ilaiyaraaja for the 1990 Mani Ratnam film Anjali was recreated with Arha in the role of Anjali, which was played by actor Shamili in the original version. The video is a nearly faithful remake, and Arha is seen in a plain white dress, playing with her brother Ayaan, cousin Yuvaan and other kids. Grandfather Allu Aravind also makes an appearance in one of the recreated scenes.

“Happy Birthday My lil ARHA! We shot a memorable video re creating the classic Anjali with my Daughter Arha. I wanted to share it with all my the well wishers . Hope you like it like we did (sic)”, Allu Arjun wrote as he shared the video on Instagram. Arha’s mother Allu Sneha Reddy also shared the video, titled ‘Arha’s Anjali’, on her account. “Happy birthday to the sweetest, cutest girl in the world. I love u more each day,” Sneha wrote.

The video has been professionally recreated, with choreography by Ganesh Swamy, cinematography by Suryaa and editing by Madhu. Mani Ratnam, Ilaiyaraaja, and the cast, crew and makers of the original Anjali are acknowledged and thanked in the beginning of the video.

Watch: Allu Arjun recreates the song 'Anjali Anjali' with daughter Arha

Along with paternal grandfather Allu Aravind, Arha’s grand uncle K Venkateswara Rao and maternal grandfather K Chandra Sekhar Reddy also make an appearance in the video, recreating scenes from the film, where Anjali plays with the elderly men of the residential colony. Her brother Ayaan and cousin Yuvaan are seen in the roles of Anjali’s siblings in the film. Allu Arjun himself makes an appearance towards the end of the video.

The video was just part of the many celebrations. Posting a photo where Arha is seen holding on to gift packages from the toy store Hamleys, Allu Arjun wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha. Thank you for the infinite cuteness n joi that you give me. Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel.”

The actor also shared a photo of Arha enjoying a horse ride. “Small Surprise in the morning for the bday baby,” he wrote.

With IANS inputs