Allu Arjun-Rashmika starrer Pushpa has good run at the Russian box office

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer reportedly collected over Rs 350 crore at the Indian box office following its release in December 2021.

Cinema

The makers of actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise announced on Monday, January 2 that the film has collected over 10 million Rubles at the box office in Russia. Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner that bankrolled the film, said in a social media post that the Telugu blockbuster released in Russian language in 774 screens across the country on December 8, said Mythri Movie Makers on its official Twitter page. Ten million Rubles approximately amount to Rs 13 crore. Pushpa was helmed by filmmaker Sukumar.

"#PushpaTheRise is a RAGE in Russia. 25 days and counting of successful run in 774 screens with a collection of over 10M Rubles," the production banner said in the tweet. Pushpa: The Rise depicts the rise of a labourer (Allu Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.It released in India on December 17 in the year 2021 and went on to become one of the highest grossing films in the country, reportedly earning over Rs 350 crore. Pushpa also featured Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist and had its theatrical release in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

The film also opened the fifth edition of the Indian Film Festival in Russia on December 1. Allu Arjun, Rashmika, director Sukumar Bandreddi, producer Ravi Sankar and music composer DSP had attended the event in Russia. The second installment of the two-part film, Pushpa: The Rule, is in the making. The project marked the first collaboration between Rashmika and Allu Arjun.

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film was initially slated for theatrical release on August 13, 2021. "The storyline and the characters took on lives of their own and grew to a span that required the movie to be released in two parts," producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers told PTI.

